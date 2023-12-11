Philippines eyes constitutional amendments to ease economic restrictions
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 11-12-2023 07:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 07:24 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
Philippine lawmakers are considering efforts to amend the country's constitution to ease restrictive provisions on economic ownership, a top congressional leader said on Monday.
"We want to lift the restrictive provisions vis a vis the economy," House Speaker Martin Romualdez said in an economic briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House
- Philippine
- Martin Romualdez
Advertisement