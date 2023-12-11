Left Menu

Maharashtra: Goods train derail near Kasara, restoration efforts underway

Seven coaches of a goods train derailed in the Kasara-TGR3 station section in Maharashtra's Thane district, disrupting rail services in the region on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 08:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 08:05 IST
Maharashtra: Goods train derail near Kasara, restoration efforts underway
Visuals from spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Seven coaches of a goods train derailed in the Kasara-TGR3 station section in Maharashtra's Thane district, disrupting rail services in the region on Sunday. The Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) has confirmed the incident.

He further assured that restoration efforts are underway on the route. Following the derailment, trains diverted via the Diva-Vasai route have been given halts at Thane and Diva stations, as per the CPRO.

"A total of seven coaches of a goods train derailed in the Kasara and TGR3 station section. All the diverted trains going via the Diva-Vasai route will be given a halt at the Thane and Diva stations. The restoration work is in progress," the CPRO statement said. Also, the CPRO informed that the Kalyan Station Road Accident Relief Train (ART) and Igatpuri Station Rail ART were ordered and moved to the accident site following the incident in Kasara.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

