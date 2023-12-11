Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Four naxals involved in BJP leader Ratan Dubey's murder arrested

Chhattisgarh Police apprehended four naxals on Sunday in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ratan Dubey during election campaigning in Narayanpur.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 08:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 08:07 IST
Naxals arrested in BJP leader murder case. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Police apprehended four naxals on Sunday in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ratan Dubey during election campaigning in Narayanpur. The BJP leader was killed by unidentified Naxals on November 5, days before the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, while he was campaigning for the party in Kaushalnar village.

Dubey was the BJP's district president in Narayanapur. According to the police, Dubey was attacked and killed with a sharp weapon.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

