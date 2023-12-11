Left Menu

Maharashtra: Moving mixer truck catches fire on Borivali Western Express Highway, driver injured

The truck driver has been injured in the fire, as per the police.

Visuals from spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A moving mixer truck caught fire on Borivali Western Express Highway in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Sunday, the police said. The truck driver has been injured in the fire, as per the police.

The incident happened near Devipada metro station on the Express Highway, said police. Kasturba police and fire brigade personnel are present at the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

