Kashi Vishwanath Dham witnesses record devotee influx, attracts over 13 cr visitors in two years

The Yogi government's unwavering commitment to enhancing accessibility and amenities for devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Dham has resulted in a remarkable surge in visitor numbers, with over 13 crore devotees, including 16,000 international visitors, thronging the sacred site in the last two years. Sunil Verma, Chief Executive Officer of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Special Area Development Authority, shared that from December 13, 2021, to December 6, 2023, a staggering 15,930 foreign devotees have booked for a seamless darshan of the revered Vishwanath Temple.

Since the auspicious inauguration of the revitalised Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13, 2021, the pilgrimage site has experienced an unprecedented surge in footfall, as per the officials. Verma emphasised the growing interest by highlighting that, compared to 2022, bookings for 2023 have nearly doubled, indicating a significant upswing in both domestic and international enthusiasm for the spiritual experience offered at Kashi.

The pilgrimage site has witnessed a substantial increase in religious tourism, with a record-breaking 12 crore 92 lakh 24 thousand people visiting from December 13, 2021, to December 6, 2023, as per the CEO. As per the CEO, the chronicle of devotee numbers has been 40 in December 2021, 4540 between January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, and 11,350 between January 1, 2023, to December 6, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)