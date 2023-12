Dec 10 (Reuters) -

* TUCKER CARLSON IS LAUNCHING HIS OWN STREAMING SERVICE - WSJ

* 'TUCKER CARLSON NETWORK' IS EXPECTED TO GO LIVE ON MONDAY AND COST $9 A MONTH - WSJ Source text: https://tinyurl.com/yrafaf7d Further company coverage: [ ]

