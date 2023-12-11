Left Menu

China stocks fall on rising deflationary pressures

"However, the discussion around high-quality growth and emphasis of 'appropriate pace of easing' imply policy support will likely still be measured rather than being aggressive." ** Investors are awaiting the upcoming Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC), which will likely be held over the next few days, for more policy clues. ** Foreign investors sold a net 9.6 billion yuan ($1.34 billion) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect so far.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-12-2023 09:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 09:52 IST
China stocks fall on rising deflationary pressures
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks slipped on Monday, with the blue-chip benchmark touching a nearly five-year low, after data showed the consumer prices in the world's second-largest economy fell the fastest in three years in November while factory-gate deflation deepened. ** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index fell 0.9%, and the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.6% by the midday recess.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped 2%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 2.6%. ** Other Asian shares drifted lower ahead of a week packed with a quintet of central bank meetings and data on U.S. inflation.

** China's consumer price index (CPI) dropped 0.5% both from a year earlier and compared with October, indicating rising deflationary pressures as weak domestic demand casts doubt over the economic recovery. ** The country will continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy, which will be moderately strengthened, and implement a prudent monetary policy, which will be "flexible, moderate, precise, and effective", the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, said on Friday.

** The statement "continued to send pro-growth signals," said Goldman Sachs in a note. "However, the discussion around high-quality growth and emphasis of 'appropriate pace of easing' imply policy support will likely still be measured rather than being aggressive." ** Investors are awaiting the upcoming Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC), which will likely be held over the next few days, for more policy clues.

** Foreign investors sold a net 9.6 billion yuan ($1.34 billion) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect so far. ** Shares in real estate and consumer staples slumped more than 2% each, while new energy firms lost 1.7%.

** Hong Kong-listed tech giants plunged 2.6%, and mainland developers listed in the city were down 3%. ($1 = 7.1867 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023