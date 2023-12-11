Boeing to name Stephanie Pope as Chief Operating Officer - WSJ
11-12-2023
Boeing is expected to name company veteran Stephanie Pope as its chief operating officer, setting her up as the likely successor to Chief Executive David Calhoun, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Sunday.
