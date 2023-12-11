Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy claims "Congress government may fall"

JD(S) leader and Karnataka's former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has made a shocking claim that a prominent Congress minister, along with 50-60 MLAs, is considering joining the BJP to escape the legal troubles initiated by the Central agencies. Speaking to reporters in Hassan Kumaraswamy said, "All is not well in the Congress government. I don't know when this government will go. An influential minister is desperate to get out of it."

He further claimed that the Centre had registered cases against the Congress leader so that there was no chance of "escape". When asked to reveal the names of the leaders, he said that such work cannot be done by small leaders and only "influential people" can do such things.

"Just like the fall of the government in Maharashtra, the government can fall at any moment in Karnataka. Looking at today's politics, anything can happen. No one has any honesty and loyalty left, they are doing whatever they want, and if it is convenient, they will go to another place" HD Kumaraswamy said in Hassan. The JDS leader also claimed that there were several disenchanted Congress leaders like MLC B.K. Hariprasad

"It is not only BK Hariprasad, there are many such leaders in the Congress, one by one the words of displeasure are coming out, business is being done to stay in power, I also have information about those who have gone to correct the illegality" Kumaraswamy alleged. Earlier in July this year, 'Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had alleged that some BJP leaders were having pact with 'other party leaders' to topple the Congress government in state.

"Some of the leaders of the BJP are trying to have a pact with some other party leaders. This is what the information I have got. They could not have a meeting here or in Delhi. So, some ticket bookings are going on there," D K Shivakumar has said. Notably, In 2019 the Congress-JDs coalition Government in Karnataka was toppled when members of the legislative assembly had submitted their resignations, which led to the fall of the government in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)