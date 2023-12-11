Left Menu

Mumbai businessman held hostage in his house, Rs 55 crore looted

A businessman living in the Kalabadevi area of South Mumbai was held hostage in his own house and looted Rs 55 lakh from his safe, according to police.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 10:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 10:18 IST
Mumbai businessman held hostage in his house, Rs 55 crore looted
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A businessman living in the Kalabadevi area of South Mumbai was held hostage in his own house and Rs 55 lakh were looted from his safe, according to police. Mumbai police said that this incident happened in Aditya Heights of Kalabadevi when the businessman was alone in the house and at the same time four unknown people entered his house.

According to police, the four accused first beat the businessman severely and then held him hostage and then cleared his safe which contained Rs 55 lakh. After stealing the money, the accused fled from the house. The incident took place on Sunday. After getting information about the incident, the police registered a case based on the statement of the businessman and started an investigation.

In this case, LT Marg police have registered a case against unknown people under sections 454, 392, 341 and 34 of IPC. Police are searching for the suspect with the help of CCTV cameras present in the area.

Further investigation is underway. More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023