Left Menu

PM Modi pays tribute to Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, says his insights, leadership were invaluable

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to Pranab Mukherjee on his 88th birth anniversary on Monday. A veteran politician, Pranab Mukherjee served as Union Minister in several governments before becoming India's 13th President.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 10:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 10:59 IST
PM Modi pays tribute to Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, says his insights, leadership were invaluable
Former President Pranab Mukherjee (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to Pranab Mukherjee on his 88th birth anniversary on Monday. A veteran politician, Pranab Mukherjee served as Union Minister in several governments before becoming India's 13th President.

Taking to his social media account on 'X' PM Posted, "On his birth anniversary, paying homage to Shri Pranab Mukherjee, whose statesmanship and intellectual depth profoundly shaped our nation's course." "His insights and leadership were invaluable, and on a personal level, our interactions were always enriching. His dedication and wisdom will forever be a guiding force in our journey towards progress," PM Modi added.

Mukherjee was born in the village of Mirati in Birbhum District of West Bengal to freedom fighters Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee and Rajlakshmi on December 11, 1935. His father, also a Congress leader, went to jail several times for his role in India's struggle for independence. On August 31, 2020, Mukherjee passed away at Delhi's Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted after undergoing surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023