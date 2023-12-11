Left Menu

Maharashtra winter session: Opposition stages protest against ban on onion export

Opposition legislators on Monday staged a protest on steps of the Vidhan Bhavan building here in Maharashtra against the ban on export of onions by the Centre. They raised slogans against the government while demanding a roll-back of the ban on export of onions, proper price for the key kitchen staple and assistance for farmers.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-12-2023 11:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 11:46 IST
Representative Image
  • India

Opposition legislators on Monday staged a protest on steps of the Vidhan Bhavan building here in Maharashtra against the ban on export of onions by the Centre. Some of the legislators wore garlands made of onions as a mark of protest, before the House proceedings began on the third day of winter session of the state legislature.

Leader of opposition in the legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, LoP in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and many other leaders participated in the protest. They raised slogans against the government while demanding a roll-back of the ban on export of onions, proper price for the key kitchen staple and assistance for farmers. The Centre has banned onion exports till March 31, 2024, to increase domestic availability and keep prices in check.

Talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Danve claimed the central government's policy of ban on onion export was ''anti-farmer''.

The onion farmers were suffering, he said, adding the state government should talk to the Centre to lift the ban on export of onions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

