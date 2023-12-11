Will find way to ensure farmers don't face losses due to onion export ban: CM Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said his government will find a way so that farmers do not suffer losses due to the ban on export of onions.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said his government will find a way so that farmers do not suffer losses due to the ban on export of onions. Shinde visited his Shiv Sena party office in the Vidhan Bhavan premises in Nagpur ahead of the third day of the state legislature's winter session here.
The Centre has banned onion exports till March 31, 2024, to increase domestic availability and keep prices in check. Speaking to reporters on the issue, Shinde said the state government always stands with farmers of the state. The CM said he had a telephonic conversation with Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal on the onion issue.
''We will find out a way so that farmers and customers do not face losses due to the ban on export of onions,'' Shinde said. On the issue of ban on the use of sugarcane juice and sugar syrup for ethanol production, the CM said the government representatives will meet Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah over the matter.
