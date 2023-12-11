Maharashtra: Opposition leaders stage protest against centre's decision to ban onion exports

The opposition leaders in Maharashtra's Nagpur staged a protest on the third day of the assembly winter session against the centre's decision to ban onion exports. The opposition members staged the protest on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan, Nagpur, on Monday.

The opposition also demanded an increase in the MSP (minimum support price) of onions and financial aid to farmers affected by seasonal rain. Slogans were raised against the government during the protest. India has prohibited the export of onions till March 2024, as per an official notification issued last week.

The DGFT notification said the export of onions will be, however, allowed on the basis of permission granted by the central government to other countries based on the requests made by the countries. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, speaking on the onion issues and opposition protests, said, "We have given Rs 10,000 crore-12,000 crore in the past 1.5 years to farmers for the losses that occurred due to unseasonal rainfall. We have also given relief beyond the NDRF norms."

Speaking on the centre's decision to ban onion exports, Shinde said, "The government is in talks with the centre, and all the possible help will be given to farmers and consumers' benefits will also be considered. We are also perusing the issue with the central government. The government is committed to providing relief to the farmers." Earlier, the government of India decided to impose a minimum export price of USD 800/ton on onion with effect from October 29, 2023, until December 31, 2023, to discourage exports and maintain availability in domestic markets.

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, in a press release on October 30, said, "Government of India's decision to impose a minimum export price of USD 800/ton on onion with effect from October 29, 2023, till December 31, 2023, to discourage exports and maintain availability in domestic markets has shown an immediate impact of price correction in Maharashtra markets, where prices recorded a decline of 5% to 9% from the highest price registered during last week." "The weighted average price of onion in Maharashtra across all the markets has declined by 4.5% and a similar decline was observed in consumption centres as well," added the press release.

The official release further mentioned that the Department of Consumer Affairs is monitoring onion exports and prices on a daily basis to ensure stable domestic prices and availability for consumers.

