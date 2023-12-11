Left Menu

Govt makes it mandatory to register import of yellow peas under import monitoring system till March 2024

The government has made it mandatory to register import of yellow peas under the import monitoring system till March 31 next year, according to a notification.The move is aimed at increasing domestic availability of the commodity.From April 1, 2024, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade DGFT said that the restricted import policy and associated policy conditions will come into effect.Imports of yellow peas...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 13:24 IST
Govt makes it mandatory to register import of yellow peas under import monitoring system till March 2024
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The government has made it mandatory to register import of yellow peas under the import monitoring system till March 31 next year, according to a notification.

The move is aimed at increasing domestic availability of the commodity.

From April 1, 2024, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that the restricted import policy and associated policy conditions will come into effect.

''Imports of yellow peas... is free subject to registration under the import monitoring system with immediate effect for the period up to March 31, 2024. MIP (Minimum Import Price) conditions and port restrictions shall also not to be applicable to such yellow peas import for the period up to March 31, 2024,'' the DGFT notification has said.

Till now, the import was subject to an annual (fiscal year) quota MIP of Rs 200 and above CIF (cost, insurance, freight) per kilogramme, and import is allowed through Kolkata Sea port only.

India imported USD 0.14 million worth of yellow peas in 2022-23, all from Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023