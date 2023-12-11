Left Menu

Centre ready to buy unsold onions, says Fadnavis amid protests in Maharashtra against export ban

The Centre is ready to purchase onions from farmers which remain unsold or cannot be auctioned even as attempts are being made to find a way out in view of the export ban, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative council on Monday.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-12-2023 15:58 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 15:50 IST
Centre ready to buy unsold onions, says Fadnavis amid protests in Maharashtra against export ban
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre is ready to purchase onions from farmers which remain unsold or cannot be auctioned even as attempts are being made to find a way out in view of the export ban, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative council on Monday. He was replying to a query raised by the Leader of the Opposition, Ambadas Danve, who sought to know the measures being taken by the state government in view of the ban on the export of onions. Fadnavis' statement comes in the backdrop of his meeting with Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal in Mumbai on Saturday night regarding the issues faced by cultivators in the state. ''Farmers are badly affected by unseasonal rains. The ban on export of onions by the Central government is not in the interest of farmers, who are forced to resort to protests in Maharashtra,'' said Danve, who belongs to Shiv Sena (UBT). He questioned whether the state government would take up the onion export ban issue with the Centre or bear the losses suffered by onion growers. The Centre has banned onion exports till March 31 next year to increase domestic availability and to keep prices in check.

Replying to Danve, Fadnavis said he discussed the onion export ban issue with Goyal. ''Generally, the export of onions is allowed when there is a huge production of the crop. However, the onion production dipped by 25-30 per cent this time. In such a scenario, allowing the export may lead to a shortage of the bulb and other issues,'' he said. Fadnavis said he told Goyal that farmers should not suffer losses. ''Goyalji assured me that until a further decision is taken and if onions remain unsold, the Central government is ready to buy the crop from farmers and it will announce the price for the same,'' he said.

Fadnavis said the state agriculture minister will meet Goyal again as the government is trying to find a way out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023