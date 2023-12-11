Left Menu

Ekurhuleni City commissions new water reservoir to benefit communities

Msane said a total of 21 983 residential and business stands will be supplied by the reservoir. 

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Water, Sanitation and Energy, Thembi Msane, announced the launch of the new Cossins mega reservoir in the City of Ekurhuleni on Friday. Image Credit: Pexels

The City of Ekurhuleni has commissioned a new 30 megalitre (ML) water reservoir to benefit communities and businesses in Rondebult, Mapleton, Roodekop Industries and Klippoortjie in Boksburg, Gauteng.

“The Cossins reservoir zone has the potential to supply an additional 53 606 stands when linked to the Dawn Park supply zone. This is part of the flagship initiative by the City of Ekurhuleni aimed at providing security of water supply to residents and businesses,” Msane said.

Msane said the project comprised the construction of the new 30ML Cossins Reservoir, with associated pipe work on site and the upgrading of the supply pipe from a Rand Water connection (RW4529).

“Before the commissioning of the reservoir, the available storage on the site comprised a single 8ML reservoir supplied from the RW1461 connection via a bulk supply pipeline that ran on the right-hand side of Rondebult Road towards the South,” Msane said.

The scope of the work done included the construction of concrete chambers, complete with the required meters, pipe specials, control and isolation valves to ensure effective operation of the system, a paved access road and clear view fencing.

Msane said the project has created a total of 43 job opportunities and sub-contracting opportunities for four local small, medium and micro enterprises. 

