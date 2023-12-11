Delhi: 3 criminals evade capture after firing shots during police encounter

Three unidentified criminals, believed to be involved in various crimes, fled after firing shots in the air when a police team attempted to apprehend them in a forest area in North Delhi, officials said on Monday. According to officials, the incident occurred near Dheerpur area on Sunday night at around 9:30 PM.

Timarpur Police Station House Officer (SHO) received information about the presence of suspicious individuals roaming in the area. "The SHO, who was near the area, responded along with his team and saw three persons in the dark and jungle area of Dheerpur and started pursuing them on foot," the police said.

However, upon seeing the police, the miscreants ran away after firing into the air, taking advantage of the darkness and thick jungle, they said. We are taking legal action and conducting a search operation to arrest the individuals, they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)