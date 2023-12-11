Krishi Udan Scheme 2.0 covers 58 airports focusing on North Eastern, hilly, tribal among other regions: Govt to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI):The Central government on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that Krishi Udan Scheme 2.0 covers 58 airports across the country focusing on North Eastern, hilly and tribal among other regions mainly focusing on transporting perishable food products. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation (Retd) General VK Singh shared the input in the Upper House while responding to a query in writing, pointing Krishi Udan Scheme 2.0 was announced on October 27, 2021 mainly focusing on transporting perishable food products from the hilly areas, North Eastern States and tribal areas.

"The scheme primarily covers 25 airports focusing on North Eastern, Hilly and Tribal region besides 33 airports in other regions and areas," said the Minister while responding to the query "whether any special air cargo scheme has been launched by government for the farmers and food processing industry". He also said that the Krishi Udan Scheme was launched in August 2020 on international and national routes to assist farmers in transporting agricultural products to help improve their value realization.

Replying to the query of Independent MP Kartikeya Sharma, the Ministwr said Krishi Udan Scheme is a convergence scheme where eight ministries and departments namely Ministry of Civil Aviation, Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region would leverage their existing schemes to strengthen the logistics for transportation of Agri-produce. "In order to facilitate and incentivise movement of agri-produce by air transportation, waiver of landing charges and parking charges are provided under the scheme for Indian freighters by Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Ministry of Defence at selected airports under the Scheme," the MoS said.

As per the Minister, there is currently only one airport under the Regional Connectivity Scheme located at Hisar in Haryana. "The present flight operations at this airport are not suitable for cargo operations." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)