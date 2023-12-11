Left Menu

Cabinet approves Petro SA’s recommendation of GazpromBank Africa as investment

Ntshavheni highlighted that the refinery is one of the “critical components of PetroSA’s turnaround strategy”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:47 IST
Cabinet approves Petro SA’s recommendation of GazpromBank Africa as investment
Ntshavheni said the reinstatement of the refinery has the potential to provide jobs on site. Image Credit: Africa Oil & Power
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Cabinet has approved state-owned company Petro SA’s recommendation of GazpromBank Africa as an investment partner for the reinstatement of the Mossel Bay Gas to Liquids (GTL) refinery plant and production.

This according to Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni who was speaking during a post-cabinet media briefing on Monday.

Ntshavheni highlighted that the refinery is one of the “critical components of PetroSA’s turnaround strategy”.

“Cabinet was updated about the process followed by CEF to source partners with requisite technical and financial resources to support PetroSA in bringing the refinery back to full operation. The preferred partner would share in the risk and rewards of reinstatement of the refinery.

“Cabinet endorsed PetroSA’s recommendation to select GazpromBank Africa as the investment partner for the re-instatement of the plant and production.

“Cabinet noted that this selection of GazpromBank is still dependent on the Final Investment Decision that will be informed by a joint bankable business case, as well as all the terms and conditions, which are anticipated to be finalised in April 2024,” she said.

Ntshavheni said the reinstatement of the refinery has the potential to provide jobs on site.

“The refinery reinstatement has a potential to retain at least 2000 direct site jobs, with an additional potential fixed term employment opportunities for 4000 jobs during the construction phase,” she said.

According to Petro SA’s Request for Proposal released earlier this year, the refinery has not been in operation since 2020.

“PetroSA is planning to reinstate to full production level its Mossel Bay Production Assets which includes the FA Platform and GTL-Refinery (Gas Loop and Liquids Refinery) in the earliest possible time at least costs following suspension of production in 2020 due to feedstock challenges.

“The Mosselbay Refinery has capability to process both Gas and Condensate. There is a long-term feedstock solution that is under development which is expected to supply feedstock to enable full production capacity as of 2027/2028. This solution is most likely to affect the FA Platform and Gas Loop Section.

“The condensate section could be decoupled from this long-term solution thus ensuring uninterrupted production. The Shareholder is in support of a Partnership agreement to accelerate production reinstatement and optimise the operation in the short to medium term,” the company said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023