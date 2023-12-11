14 individuals convicted for power theft in TPDDL discom areas in north Delhi

Left Menu

11-12-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to curb electricity theft, power discom TPDDL secured 14 convictions, including of some e-rickshaw owners, in the last weight months, a statement of the company said.

The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) filed criminal cases for theft of power at the special electricity court Rohini that convicted 14 individuals between April and November this year, it said.

The discom caters to a seven million populace in north and northwest Delhi.

The 14 power theft cases in which convictions were secured involved an amount of Rs 40 lakh. The quantum of sentences in four cases that involve Rs 27 lakh, is yet to be decided.

''The company urges all citizens to refrain from engaging in illegal activities that compromise the integrity of the electrical network, create safety hazards and harm the financial interests of the public,'' a statement from the company read.

''At Tata Power-DDL we will continue to uphold the integrity of our services and bring perpetrators to justice. Our dedication to eradicating electricity theft remains steadfast, reinforcing our vision for a responsible and sustainable energy future,'' said Bharat Kumar Bhadawat, chief-contracts, consumer litigation, TPDDL.

The discom is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Delhi government.

