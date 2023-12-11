Left Menu

Vedanta Aluminium expediting efforts to achieve net zero by 2050

11-12-2023
Vedanta Aluminium expediting efforts to achieve net zero by 2050
Vedanta Aluminium on Monday said it is expediting efforts to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

The exercise includes setting clear timelines to mitigate emissions, deploying cutting-edge carbon sequestration technologies, greater usage of renewables, and supporting climate resilience initiatives among local communities.

Net Zero or carbon neutrality refers to achieving a balance between the amount of greenhouse gas emissions and the amount removed.

''This multipronged approach reflects our unwavering commitment to making a meaningful impact on the environment and paving the way for a more sustainable future,'' Vedanta Aluminium CEO John Slaven said.

During the company's maiden participation at COP28 in Dubai, Slaven emphasised the increasing role of aluminium in enabling sustainable applications and its contribution to aiding entire economies in decarbonizing their value chains.

Slaven also highlighted the company's progress in ensuring sustainable operations, especially its achievement in reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity by an impressive 28 per cent in FY'23 from the FY'12 baseline, while also enhancing production by more than three times during the same period.

