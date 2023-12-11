Left Menu

JNU issues rules for conduct on campus: Rs 20,000 fine for dharnas, Rs 10,000 for raising anti-national slogans

The JNU Students' Discipline and Conduct Rule has been issued following the approval by the highest decision-making body of the university on November 24.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:32 IST
JNU issues rules for conduct on campus: Rs 20,000 fine for dharnas, Rs 10,000 for raising anti-national slogans
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Vishu Adhana Students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University can face a fine of Rs 20,000 for resorting to violence, holding dharnas, and hunger strikes on the campus and a fine of up to Rs 10,000 for raising anti-national slogans and inciting intolerance towards religion, caste or community.

The JNU Students' Discipline and Conduct Rule has been issued following the approval by the highest decision-making body of the university on November 24. A Chief Proctor Office manual listed the "rules of discipline and proper conduct of students of Jawaharlal Nehru University".

The document accessed by ANI said, "It was strongly felt to review the existing disciplinary rules and regulations of the office of the Chief Proctor. There are no substantially approved rules and regulations on proper conduct and discipline of students by the statutory body (i.e Executive Council) of JNU in vogue." The pamphlet mentioned that a student (repeat offender) would be expelled if he or she was awarded 5 (five) or more punishments during the entire duration of the study.

Punishments have been listed for 28 types of "misconduct", including blockage, indulging in gambling, unauthorised occupation of hostel rooms, use of abusive and derogatory language and committing forgery. For hunger strikes, dharnas, group bargaining and any other form of protest by blocking the entrance or exit of any of the academic and/or administrative complexes or disrupting the movements of any member of the University community, a fine of up to Rs 20,000 will be levied.

Students can be fined up to Rs 6,000 for holding events without prior permission, and/or they may have to carry out JNU Community Service. For printing, circulating or pasting posters/pamphlets (text or picture) carrying derogatory religious, communal, casteist or anti-national remarks and any activity that incites intolerance towards religion, caste or community and/or anti-national in nature which disturbs the peaceful atmosphere on the campus, a student can be fined upto Rs 10,000.

The JNU Students Union has condemned the new manual saying it is aimed at stifling the vibrant campus culture that has defined the university for decades. "Such excessive regulations are intended to discourage open discussions, dissent, and intellectual exploration, which are fundamental to the spirit of our university. According to the new manual, protests before any academic building can lead to rustication, eviction from the hostel and a fine of Rs 20,000. Moreover, a student who commits any act that the JNU Admin considers to be of moral turpitude can be fined up to Rs 10,000," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023