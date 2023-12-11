Left Menu

Traffic halted on Jammu-Srinagar highway due to shooting stones in Ramban

"Traffic halted from both sides due to shooting stones at Mehad, Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. People are advised to co-operate with traffic police. SSG road and Mughal road through for vehicular movement," Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Traffic police said in a post on X.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:57 IST
Visuals of stone shooting on highway in Ramban district. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vehicular movement on the busy Jammu-Srinagar National highway was halted due to fresh mudsliding and shooting stones in the Ramban district, officials said on Monday. "Traffic halted from both sides due to shooting stones at Mehad, Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. People are advised to co-operate with traffic police," Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Traffic police said in a post on X.

"SSG road and Mughal road through for vehicular movement," it added. Earlier, Jammu Kashmir Traffic police issued an advisory and asked the passenger and light motor vehicle (LMVs) operators to prefer the journey on Jammu-Srinagar NHW during the daytime.

"Please avoid journey during night hours as the movement of nomads from Kashmir valley towards Jammu may cause inconvenience to the commuters", they said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

