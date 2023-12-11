Shiv Sena member urges centre to lift export ban on onion

Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale in the Lok Sabha on Monday urged the central government to immediately lift the export ban on onions as farmers of the state are agitated and have been impacted by this decision. Raising the issue during the debate on demand for grants, he said farmers from Nashik are protesting against the decision. ''I would request Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) to remove the ban and provide relief to onion farmers,'' Shewale said. The Centre on December 8 banned exports of onion till March next year with a view to increase domestic availability and keep prices in check. He said onion is a perishable commodity and the ban would impact the income of farmers, who are already impacted by rains. Supriya Sule (NCP), too, flagged the matter in the House.

She said the present government is ''highly confused'' and it is a government of ''contradiction'' as it has no clear policies on power, climate change and farmers.

Sule also demanded waiver of loan for all farmers.

''You are only clearing your budget books,'' she said.

Congress leader Mohammad Jawed, MP from Kishanganj (Bihar), also criticised the government, stating that the gap between rich and poor is increasing.

He demanded Rs 5 lakh crore package for Bihar and a special status.

Referring to the extension of free ration scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, covering 80 crore poor people, Ritesh Pandey (BSP) said people are becoming ''sarkar nirbhar (government dependent)'' instead of self-reliant. However, BJP's Jayant Sinha said because of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is recording good growth at a time when the world is facing challenges. He said jobs are being created in different states, which are ruled by the BJP.

