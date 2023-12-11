Forest department demolishes houses during eviction drive in Assam

The forest department on Monday bulldozed a Mosque and other houses that were illegally constructed in the reserve forest area in Assam's Goalpara district. The demolition and eviction drive was conducted by the forest department and district administration in the Nalbari reserve forest area in Goalpara district.

A large number of police personnel were also deployed in the area during the eviction drive. Tejas Mariswami, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Goalpara said that encroachment in other reserve forest areas will also be freed.

"Today the eviction drive in Nalbari reserve forest area will be completed. Next, we will start our eviction drive in other reserve forest areas. We will try to restore our jungle areas. After that, the Human-Elephant conflict will be reduced in the district," Tejas Mariswami said. (ANI)

