BJP obstructing Assembly proceedings to divert attention from internal squabbles: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that BJP MLAs were staging protests and obstructing the proceedings of the assembly just to divert people's attention from their party's internal conflicts. In an official statement, Siddaramaiah also alleged that the BJP wanted to divert the attention away from the "central government's failure" to provide drought relief for the state.

"They (BJP) seem to have no concern for the people of the state. Such irresponsible behaviour of elected representatives is the reason people are frustrated with political parties and leaders," Siddaramaiah said. The statement came after the BJP MLAs protested against Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in the state assembly on Monday over his reported statement that the Congress has made BJP lawmakers bow before the Muslims by making UT Khader as Speaker.

"The main purpose of conducting a session of the legislative assembly once a year in Suvarna Soudha, Belagavi, is to discuss and find solutions to the pressing issues of the people of North Karnataka. By not allowing such discussions, the BJP legislators are acting as traitors to the people of North Karnataka," Siddaramaiah said. The CM alleged that the Central government has not yet responded to the state government's request for central assistance for drought relief in the state.

He said that the BJP leaders had fooled the people of Karnataka in the name of Double Engine. Unfortunately, the 25 BJP Lok Sabha MPs, who were elected, have not opened their mouths till now, he said in the statement. "Discussion about drought in the assembly will expose the apathy of the Central Government towards Karnataka. BJP MLAs are scared of this and hence they don't want any discussion to happen in the assembly," Siddaramaiah said.

He claimed that R Ashok, Leader of the Opposition does not have the support of the majority of BJP legislators. (ANI)

