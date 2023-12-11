Left Menu

6 poachers held with illegal weapons in Assam's Hailakandi

As many as six poachers were arrested and illegal weapons were recovered from them by the forest department in Assam's Hailakandi district.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 22:45 IST
6 poachers held with illegal weapons in Assam's Hailakandi
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as six poachers were arrested and illegal weapons were recovered from them by the forest department in Assam's Hailakandi district. According to the Hailakandi district forest officials, the arrested persons were involved in alleged monkey smuggling.

Forest officials seized a cache of illegal weapons and a vehicle from their possession and also recovered six dead monkeys. The arrested persons were identified as Lalnunthara, C Lalhminghluna, Lalramngaihzuala, Lalhmingliana, Lalrindika and R Lalnunzira and they are hailing from Kolasib district of Mizoram.

A case has been registered by the Hailakandi district forest department under Section 9/44/50/51 of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, (Amended 2009) and 379 of IPC. Abul Hussain, a forest official of Hailakandi district said that, during patrolling forest staff intercepted a vehicle at Gaglacherra area and during search the forest staff recovered six dead monkeys and illegal weapons.

"We received information that, some poachers entered into the district and the senior official alerted us to conduct special patrolling and to detect the poachers. During patrolling we intercepted a vehicle near Gaglacherra bridge yesterday. During search we recovered six dead monkeys from the vehicle. Immediately we informed the Range Officer and arrested six persons who were travelling in the vehicle. Our investigation is on. We will produce them before the court. We also seized three guns in possession from them," the forest officer said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023