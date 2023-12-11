SC verdict upholding Article 370 abrogation will "strengthen national unity": RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370 and 35(A) stating that it would 'strengthen national unity'. "The verdict of Supreme court to uphold the abrogation of Article 370 is appreciable. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh welcomes this decision. Right from the beginning RSS has opposed the imposition of Article 370 and put forth the same through several resolutions it has passed and active participation in all the movements associated with the issue. This decision will contribute further in strengthening of national unity. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have finally got freedom from the injustice they were subjected to for years due to Article 370," RSS official handle said in a post on X.

The Supreme Court, on Monday, upheld the Union Government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said that every decision taken by the centre on behalf of a state can't be subject to a legal challenge. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also hailed the Supreme Court's verdict. CM Yogi called the SC's decision "commendable," stating that it would strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'. "The decision given by the Honorable Supreme Court regarding Section 370 and 35 A is commendable. This is going to strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'," he said in a post on X.

"Heartfelt gratitude again on behalf of 25 crore people of the state for the historic work of connecting Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream of the country under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji with the spirit of 'Nation First'!" CM Yogi said further. But National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed 'disappointment' over the verdict.

"Disappointed but not disheartened. The struggle will continue. It took the BJP decades to reach here. We are also prepared for the long haul. #WeShallOvercome #Article370," Abdullah posted on X. (ANI)

