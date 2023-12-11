Left Menu

Punjab: BSF troops recover China-made drone with narcotics in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered a drone with narcotics in the farming field of Roran Wala Village in Amritsar, the BSF Punjab Frontier said in a statement on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 22:55 IST
Punjab: BSF troops recover China-made drone with narcotics in Amritsar
BSF troops recover drone near Roran Wala village in Amritsar. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered a drone with narcotics in the farming field of Roran Wala Village in Punjab's Amritsar, the BSF Punjab Frontier said in a statement on Monday. According to the statement, BSF troops while carrying out area domination patrolling ahead of the border fence at about 3.40 PM on December 11 observed a suspicious item in the farming field near Roran Wala village in Amritsar.

Further, during the detailed search of the area, the BSF troops recovered one drone along with one packet of narcotics items suspected to be Heroin (Gross wt - 450 Gms) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from the farming field ahead of the border fence, the BSF said. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter and identified to be as Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic that has been manufactured in China, it said.

Vigilant troops of BSF, once again, were able to foil the nefarious designs of the smugglers, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023