Assam CM discusses roadmap to enhance rail infrastructure with Railway Minister Vaishnaw

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw at Rail Bhawan here on Monday. The Chief Minister and the Union Minister for Railways had discussion on the roadmap to enhance and modernise rail infrastructure in Assam.

The Union Minister for Railways, Vaishnaw also gave insights on the Government of Assam's newly released Semiconductor Policy. Later taking to X, formerly Twitter, Chief Minister Sarma wrote, "Had an excellent discussion with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw ji regarding the roadmap to enhance and modernise rail infrastructure in Assam. His insights on our newly released Semiconductor Policy were immensely valuable." (ANI)

