Yogi govt invites artists from world to sculpt statues for Ramtosav 2024

As Ayodhya gears up for the consecration of Lord Shri Ram's idol in his long-awaited temple on January 22, 2024, marking a historic event after 500 years, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable event for the people. As part of the Navya Ayodhya Project currently underway, the Yogi government has invited artists from both within India and also abroad to sculpt a series of statues that will tell the inspiring story of Lord Shri Ram to the devotees and tourists. Maryada Purushottam will be seated in his divine and majestic temple, courtesy of the auspicious hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the 'Navya Ayodhya project is underway to provide the world with a unique glimpse into the rich blend of tradition, cultural heritage, and modernity. For this, the Yogi government has extended invitations to artists, both domestic and international, to artistically depict the life of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram through their sculptures and paintings. The upcoming grand inauguration ceremony is set to have an indelible impression on the hearts and minds of people worldwide.

The Yogi government at a high-level meeting recently decided to elevate the grandeur of Lord Shri Ram Temple's inauguration ceremony by organising events across water, sky and land. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to incorporate episodes from Lord Shri Ram's life into sculptures, emphasising the timeless significance of this ancient art form that has connected people with history for generations. Recognising sculpture as the world's oldest art, the Chief Minister urged a sculpture-craft workshop during the temple inauguration ceremony, aiming to create a memorable experience for future generations while preserving and promoting this historic art.

Ayodhya is also gearing up to host a sculpture workshop as part of the temple inauguration, an initiative to document the grand ceremony as a rich historical artefact. Prominent sculpture and craft artists from both India and abroad have been invited to participate. Their job is to create sculptures based on various themes from Lord Shri Ram's life and the Ramayana tradition. The resulting artworks will be showcased in an exhibition, serving to convey the profound message of Lord Shri Ram to people. Traditional arts, particularly painting, are internationally recognised as windows to the rich tapestry of history and cultural diversity. These artworks, extending beyond the country's boundaries, include depictions of the idealised forms of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram and various narratives from the Ramayana. Keeping this in mind, the Yogi government is dedicated to preserving the temple inauguration ceremony through painting.

To achieve this, the Uttar Pradesh government, through State Lalit Kala Academy, will host a painting camp featuring renowned artists, producing 108 paintings that explore various aspects of Shri Ram's life. The government has allocated a budget of Rs 2 crore for the installation of Ramayana-themed artefacts at different ghats and sites in Ayodhya, entrusting the Uttar Pradesh State Lalit Kala Academy, Lucknow, with the responsibility of their creation. Collaborating with international and national-level artists, the State Lalit Kala Academy will infuse a modern aesthetic into these artefacts, enhancing their cultural and historical significance. (ANI)

