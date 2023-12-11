Rozgar Mela: 48 companies reach Lucknow to provide employment to youth

With the aim to increase employment opportunities for the youth of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government is organizing Rozgar Melas in all districts of the state. In this sequence, a Rozgar Mela was held on Monday at the Government ITI College in Aliganj in which 48 companies from across the country took part to offer employment avenues to the killed youth.

Consequently, 503 youths received job offers, along with other essential perks, including a maximum salary of Rs 40,000. The Rozgar Mela was inaugurated by M.A. Khan, Training Counseling and Placement Officer and Assistant Director, Regional Employment Office. Expressing gratitude to all the participating companies, he encouraged the selected youth to work with dedication and diligence. Prior to this, everyone observed a two-minute silence in tribute to the untimely demise of Joint Director Bhagwat Dayal.

The Placement Officer informed that the Rozgar Mela organized by ITI and the Regional Employment Office in Lucknow invited a total of 48 companies. These companies extended job offers to a total of 503 applicants, providing monthly salaries ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000, along with additional benefits such as attendance awards, free canteen facilities, and free transportation. He further mentioned that candidates who were unable to secure employment can participate in the Rozgar Diwas scheduled for December 21, 2023.

District Employment Officers Himanshu and Pragya Tripathi conducted counseling for the candidates during this event. Executive Directors of the institute Nirbhay Kumar Singh and Kamaraj Verma were present on this occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)