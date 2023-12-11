Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-12-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 23:32 IST
Telangana CM orders release of financial aid for farmers under 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@revanth_anumula)
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to start the process of disbursing financial aid to farmers under the 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme.

At a meeting with ministers and officials, Reddy held in-depth discussions on the functioning and performance of the Department of Agriculture and its allied wings, and the implementation of welfare programmes for farmers, an official release said.

Reddy directed officials to start depositing financial aid under the 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme in farmers' accounts from Monday itself. He said the aid should be provided without inconveniencing any farmer, according to the release.

He also asked the officials to prepare an action plan to implement the ruling Congress' pre-poll promise of waiving farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

Reddy said the 'Praja Darbar', which is held at Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan (the chief minister's camp office-cum-official residence), will now be called 'Praja Vani'.

It was also decided that 'Praja Vani' will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The chief minister said people who reach Praja Bhavan before 10 am should be allowed to submit their applications.

Reddy asked the officials to have separate queues for differently-abled people and women and to provide clean drinking water and other facilities for the people coming to 'Praja Vani'.

