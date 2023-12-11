"Youth are potential force to bring about paradigm shift in country's growth trajectory": Assam Governor

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said that the youth of the nation who are the engines of growth are the potential forces to bring about paradigm shift in country's growth trajectory as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Governor was addressing the Vice Chancellors and Heads of Universities Viksit Bharat@2047 Voice of Youth, Raj Bhavan, Assam under the leadership of Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria organised a panel discussion at IIT-G on Monday.

In the panel discussion, many higher educational institutes along with their teachers and students actively participated and shared their innovative ideas to make Viksit Bharat@ 2047 a reality. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kataria referring to Swami Vivekananda said that the 21st century is going to be India's century.

"The youth of the nation who are the engines of growth are the potential forces to bring about paradigm shift in country's growth trajectory. Due to the visionary thinking and hard work of the Prime Minister, our country is now changing at a fast pace. He has resolved to make the country a developed India in the centenary year of independence. This is a big resolution. No one could have thought of this a decade ago. We haven't always considered ourselves worthy of that. But the Prime Minister has changed that thinking," Gulab Chand Kataria said. Kataria also said that the education system is an important catalyst in the economic-social development of any country.

"NEP 2020 has brought radical changes in the education system and the youth would be benefitted from NEP, which would result in the creation of an educated new generation, which in turn will play an important role in the development of the country," the Assam Governor said. The governor also said that the last few years witnessed an unprecedented demonstration of the capabilities to transform India.

"A comprehensive governance model with targeted plans has lifted 135 million people out of multidimensional problems, well ahead of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Some of the impactful initiatives like Khelo India, Jan-Dhan accounts, Covid vaccination, Chandrayaan Abhiyaan, digitisation, expansion of infrastructure, G20 Presidency have seen the world respecting India's potential," Gulab Chand Kataria added. Assam Minister of Education, Dr Ranoj Pegu, spoke on the progress and development of the state in the context of Viksit Bharat.

The panel discussion was held on Contribution of NEP 2020 towards transformation of Higher Education and realization of the dream of Viksit Bharat @2047 and How to Engage Youth in Contribution Towards Viksit Bharat @2047. The panelists present were Advisor, Education, Govt of Assam, Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, Advisor, Chancellors Secretariat Prof. Mihir Kanti Chaudhari, Chairperson (Academic) Royal Global University Prof. Alak Kr Burhagohain, Professor Mathematics Dept and Dean, Academics, IIT Guwahati Prof Kanduru V. Krishna, HOD, Dept of ELT, Gauhati University Prof Padmini Bhuyan Boruah, and Prof. (Retd.) Mathematics Department, Pragjyotish College Prof Ramchandra Deka. (ANI)

