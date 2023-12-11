"Cong respectfully disagree with judgment on the manner in which Article 370": Chidambaram

The Congress said on Monday that they disagree with the Supreme Court's judgement upholding the Central government's abrogation of Article 370, which conferred special status to the then-state of Jammu and Kashmir. "We respectfully disagree with the judgment on the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated," P Chidambaram, Congress Rajya Sabha MP said during a press conference held at the party headquarters here.

"We reiterate the CWC(Congress Working Committee) resolution that Article 370 deserved to be honoured until it was amended strictly in accordance with the Constitution of India," he added. A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld the validity of the Union government's 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution.

He also said, "Congress also disappointed that the Supreme Court did not decide on the question of dismembering the state and reducing its status to two union territories. That question is reserved for adjudication and a suitable case in the future." However, he welcomed the Supreme Court's direction to the Union Government to expedite the process of restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Indian National Congress has always demanded the restoration of full statehood for what has become the union territory of J&K. We welcome the Supreme Court's verdict in this regard. Full statehood must be restored immediately," Chidambaram said. Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticised the BJP-led Central government for not holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Elections have not been held in Jammu and Kashmir after 2014. Democracy and not autocracy is the demand of every citizen of J&K. J&K has been run by a selected government for almost over half a decade and not by an elected government. Why is BJP afraid of an elected government?" Singhvi asked. The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Union Government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said that every decision taken by the Centre on behalf of a State can't be subject to a legal challenge.

A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant delivered the verdict. CJI Chandrachud reading out the judgement said that every decision taken by the Centre on behalf of a State under proclamation can't be subject to a legal challenge and it will lead to the administration of the State to a standstill.

Supreme Court said that it has held that Article 370 was a temporary provision. "The proclamation of Maharaja stated that the Constitution of India will supersede. With this, the para of Instrument of Accession ceases to exist.... Article 370 was an interim arrangement due to war conditions in the State. Textual reading also indicates that Article 370 is a temporary provision," the Court said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)