BJP condemns "attempt to manhandle" Kereal Governor by members of CPI(M)'s youth wing

The BJP state president, K Surendran, condemned the alleged attempt to manhandle Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan by the members of the student and youth organisations of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 23:46 IST
BJP Kerala president, K Surendran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP State president, K Surendran, condemned the alleged attempt to manhandle Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan by the members of the student and youth organisations of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday. Arif Mohammed Khan said that his vehicle was hit with hands by members of SFI (Students' Federation of India) and DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) on both sides after being surrounded by them on Monday. The alleged incident happened when they were protesting against the governor, alleging that he appointed people associated with the BJP in the senates of various universities in the state.

Surendran said that the alleged attempt to assault the governor was made with the tacit support of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "SFI and DYFI criminals tried to manhandle Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in Trivandrum City yesterday and today," Surendran told ANI.

"The violent incident happened with the silent support of the police. The chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, is supporting the perpetrators and culprits in this issue. We strongly condemn the undemocratic acts of the SFI and DYFI" he added. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been facing protests from these organisations of the ruling party over the university appointment issue. (ANI)

