Uttarakhand CM Dhami attends Prantiya Rakshak Dal Foundation Day celebration
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in the ceremonial parade organized on the occasion of the foundation day of the Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) in Dehradun.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in the ceremonial parade organized on the occasion of the foundation day of the Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) in Dehradun. During this, he inaugurated PRD's slogan "Ahamsmi Yodh" and provided assistance to the dependents of PRD volunteers.
The Chief Minister said that PRD volunteers are helping bring positive change in society with their continuous service and dedication. He said that the work being done by PRD in social security work, disaster management and traffic systems is highly commendable.
Earlier in the day, CM Dhami also participated in the Scheduled Caste People's Representatives Conference (Garhwal Division) program in Dehradun. He said that the mantra of survival, identity and self-reliance given by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to the Scheduled, Dalit and forest-dwelling communities is being realized today under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Chief Minister said that today the people of the deprived and exploited class are becoming empowered and occupying various high positions in the society and leading, which is a great example of the democratic values and ideals of India. "Our double-engine government is committed to making the scheduled caste society strong and self-reliant", Dhami said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Full potential of India-US civil nuclear deal remains untapped: Expert
Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans: Reports
Ektaa Kapoor returns to India after winning Emmy Award
FEATURE-As India's election nears, Hindu-Muslim tensions play out online
Rainy weather closing in on Indian rescuers trying to reach trapped men