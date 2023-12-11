Uttarakhand CM Dhami attends Prantiya Rakshak Dal Foundation Day celebration

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in the ceremonial parade organized on the occasion of the foundation day of the Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) in Dehradun. During this, he inaugurated PRD's slogan "Ahamsmi Yodh" and provided assistance to the dependents of PRD volunteers.

The Chief Minister said that PRD volunteers are helping bring positive change in society with their continuous service and dedication. He said that the work being done by PRD in social security work, disaster management and traffic systems is highly commendable.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami also participated in the Scheduled Caste People's Representatives Conference (Garhwal Division) program in Dehradun. He said that the mantra of survival, identity and self-reliance given by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to the Scheduled, Dalit and forest-dwelling communities is being realized today under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister said that today the people of the deprived and exploited class are becoming empowered and occupying various high positions in the society and leading, which is a great example of the democratic values and ideals of India. "Our double-engine government is committed to making the scheduled caste society strong and self-reliant", Dhami said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)