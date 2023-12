BRIEF-Tokyo Bourse Ups Scrutiny Of Public Companies With Subsidiary Listings - Nikkei

Nikkei:

* TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE WILL ASK LISTED COMPANIES WITH PUBLICLY TRADED UNITS OR EQUITY AFFILIATES TO INCREASE DISCLOSURE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE - NIKKEI

* TSE AS EARLY AS DECEMBER WILL SEEK DISCLOSURE FROM MORE THAN 1,0000 COMPANIES, INCLUDING LISTED SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATES THEMSELVES - NIKKEI

