IMF says Ukraine should undertake 'ambitious' commercial debt restructuring in 2024

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2023 03:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 03:25 IST
The International Monetary Fund on Monday called on Ukraine to conduct an "ambitious" external commercial debt restructuring in the first haf of 2024 to help restore debt sustainability.

Gavin Gray, IMF mission chief for Ukraine, told reporters the IMF had upgraded Ukraine's growth forecast for 2023 to 4.5% from an earlier range of 1% to 3%, and expected growth of 3% to 4% in 2024, citing what he called the "remarkable resilience" of of the economy despite Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Asked about possible international donor fatigue, Gray said Ukraine continued to face risks on securing external financing, but they were not necessarily higher than during first review of Ukraine's $15.6 billion loan program.

