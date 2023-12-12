Fire breaks out at auto spare parts warehouse in Delhi's Kashmere Gate
Seven fire tenders have reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire, the Delhi Fire Service said.
ANI | Updated: 12-12-2023 08:02 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 08:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out in an auto spare parts warehouse on Nicholson Road in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area in the early hours of Tuesday, fire officials said.
Seven fire tenders have reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire, the Delhi Fire Service said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmere Gate
- Delhi
- Nicholson Road
Advertisement