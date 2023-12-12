Left Menu

Delhi: Police rescues young girl about to jump off metro bridge

According to Delhi Police, the girl went to Shadipur metro station with her mother on Monday evening. She had a brief verbal spat with her mother at the metro station, following which she got down on the metro track and reached the bridge from where she tried to jump down, police said.

ANI | Updated: 12-12-2023 08:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 08:03 IST
Delhi: Police rescues young girl about to jump off metro bridge
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A 20-year-old girl was rescued by the Central Industrial Security Force, Delhi Police and metro officials just in time as she tried to jump off the bridge near Shadipur metro station in Delhi on Monday. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to Delhi Police, the girl went to Shadipur metro station with her mother on Monday evening. She had a brief verbal spat with her mother at the metro station, following which she got down on the metro track and reached the bridge from where she tried to jump down, police said. The police also added that the girl and her mother had a long-standing fight over some issues, due to which her mother often scolded her.

The Delhi Police said that the girl has been issued a challan for obstructing the work of Metro. She is also being counselled at the Women's Commission, police said. Earlier in 2022, a man died by suicide after he jumped on the track before an approaching train at Delhi's Udyog Bhawan metro station. In the same year, a girl who had jumped from the Akshardham metro station on the Blue Line in East Delhi succumbed to her injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

