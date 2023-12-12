Left Menu

Assam Chief Minister meets Delhi LG to discuss ongoing projects

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Lt Governor for his support and cooperation towards ongoing projects, including the Assam Complex in the national capital and sought his assistance for the materialisation of the projects.

12-12-2023
Assam CM meets Delhi LG (Photo credit/ Himanta Biswa Sarma 'X' account). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at his official residence in Delhi on Monday. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Lt Governor for his support and cooperation towards ongoing projects, including the Assam Complex in the national capital and sought his assistance for the materialisation of the projects, a press release from the Assam government read.

Taking to X, the Himanta wrote, "Conveyed my heartfelt thanks for his gracious support towards Government of Assam's ongoing projects in the National Capital and also sought his assistance to bring them into fruition." Earlier last week, Delhi Lt Governor directed officials to submit pending files delayed by the AAP government within three days.

These files have been pending with Minister (Law), GNCTD, for up to six months and pertains to courts, judicial infrastructure, expeditious justice delivery and the justice administration system in the capital. "Delhi LG, VK Saxena, upon being apprised of inexplicable delays caused by the AAP Government in clearing files and proposals pertaining to courts, judicial infrastructure, expeditious justice delivery and the justice administration system in the Capital, has invoked Rule 19(5) of ToBR of GNCTD, 1993, and directed that all such files be submitted to him for decision within 3 days," LG Office press note stated. (ANI)

