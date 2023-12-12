Differently-abled boy points toy gun at robbers, makes them flee in panic

In a sheer act of bravery, a differently-abled boy chased away two robbers who had broken into his house. After the child pointed his toy gun at them, the robbers panicked and ran away, said the police.

The police was informed about the incident on December 6 at 4:23 pm. The incident took place at MIG Flats in north-east Delhi's Jyoti Nagar, police said. During the investigation, CCTV footage was analysed. It was found out that at about 1:35 pm on December 6, two accused persons had entered the house after breaking the lock of the front door.

A young, specially-abled boy was present in the house. He was playing with a toy gun, which he pointed towards the accused, police said. Following this, the robbers panicked and ran away. The complainant is a senior officer of the Indian Railways and has alleged theft of Rs 2000, police said.

The police said that several teams have been constituted to work on the case and efforts are underway to identify the culprits and nab them. An FIR has been registered under sections 380 and 454 of the Indian Penal Code at Jyoti Nagar police station.

Further investigation into the case is in progress. (ANI)

