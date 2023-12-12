Left Menu

Differently-abled boy points toy gun at robbers, makes them flee in panic

23 pm. The house break took place at MIG Flats in North East Delhi's Jyoti Nagar, police said.

ANI | Updated: 12-12-2023 08:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 08:04 IST
Differently-abled boy points toy gun at robbers, makes them flee in panic
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sheer act of bravery, a differently-abled boy chased away two robbers who had broken into his house. After the child pointed his toy gun at them, the robbers panicked and ran away, said the police.

The police was informed about the incident on December 6 at 4:23 pm. The incident took place at MIG Flats in north-east Delhi's Jyoti Nagar, police said. During the investigation, CCTV footage was analysed. It was found out that at about 1:35 pm on December 6, two accused persons had entered the house after breaking the lock of the front door.

A young, specially-abled boy was present in the house. He was playing with a toy gun, which he pointed towards the accused, police said. Following this, the robbers panicked and ran away. The complainant is a senior officer of the Indian Railways and has alleged theft of Rs 2000, police said.

The police said that several teams have been constituted to work on the case and efforts are underway to identify the culprits and nab them. An FIR has been registered under sections 380 and 454 of the Indian Penal Code at Jyoti Nagar police station.

Further investigation into the case is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first at...

 Global
2
Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

 India
3
EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, Guyana

EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, G...

 Venezuela Rb
4
Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion; Hong Kong to cull 900 pigs amid outbreak of deadly swine fever and more

Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emerg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023