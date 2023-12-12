Left Menu

Kerala: Fire breaks out at building filled with waste

The building was found to be full of waste collected by the Haritha Karma Sena of Kuttiadi gram panchayat.

ANI | Updated: 12-12-2023 08:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 08:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in a non-habited, vacant building filled with waste at Kuttiady in Kerala's Kozhikode district, fire officials said. The building was found to be full of waste collected by the Haritha Karma Sena of Kuttiadi gram panchayat, they said.

The Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) is a green initiative that collects non-biodegradable waste from houses and establishments. The fire broke out by 9 pm. Fire personnel and the locals are trying to douse the flames.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

