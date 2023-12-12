Left Menu

Special Task Force arrests two for smuggling pangolin in Odisha

The STF conducted a raid near Akhusingi Chowk on National Highway 326 (Berhampur-Rayagada) which falls under the jurisdiction of Padampur police station, regarding the dealing or possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals.

ANI | Updated: 12-12-2023 08:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 08:05 IST
Pangolin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Special Task Force (STF) team arrested two people for smuggling pangolin in Odisha's Rayagada district. The STF conducted a raid near Akhusingi Chowk on National Highway 326 (Berhampur-Rayagada), which falls under the jurisdiction of Padampur police station, regarding the dealing or possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals.

As a result of the raid, two wildlife criminals were apprehended. They have been identified as Samsan Raita (45), son of Manku Raita, resident of Burduguda village in Odisha's Gajapati district, and Asmin Sabar (28), son of Mamala Sabar, from Tuagudi village in Odisha's Raygada district. During the search, one live pangolin, along with other incriminating materials, were recovered from their possession. The accused persons could not produce any authority in support of their possession of the pangolin and hence they have been apprehended.

In this connection, cases have been filed under sections 379, 411 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. The accused persons will be sent to the Court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate of Gunupur. The live pangolin has been handed over to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), for safe custody. The investigation is going on.

The Indian pangolin also called thick-tailed pangolin or scaly anteater is a solitary, shy, slow-moving, nocturnal mammal. It is a Schedule-I protected animal under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. Schedule 1 provides absolute protection; offences under these are prescribed for the highest penalties. The Special Drive against the Wildlife Criminals orpoachers is continuing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

