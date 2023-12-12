Four-foot ditch adjacent to Hindan airbase found
A four-foot ditch was found adjacent to the boundary wall of Hindan Air Force Base, Ghaziabad police informed on Monday.
ANI | Updated: 12-12-2023 08:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 08:07 IST
- Country:
- India
A four-foot ditch was found adjacent to the boundary wall of Hindan Air Force Base, Ghaziabad police informed on Monday. "On December 10, the locals informed the police that someone had dug a 4-foot pit near the outer boundary wall of Hindan Air Force Base. An investigation is underway by the police and the Air Force authorities. An FIR has been registered and CCTV footage is being examined," Deputy Commissioner Of Police Shubham Patel said.
CCTV records are being collected and a case has been registered. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghaziabad
- Hindan Air Force Base
- Shubham Patel
- Hindan Air Force Base
- Hindan
- CCTV
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UP: On-duty Noida cops assaulted in Ghaziabad, pistol looted
How deepfake drove Ghaziabad man to brink of suicide
Fire erupts in banquet hall during wedding ceremony in Ghaziabad, over 60 rescued
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has achieved 67 pc physical progress: Govt
Woman gang-raped in UP's Ghaziabad