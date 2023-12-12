Climate advocates demand stronger COP28 language on fossil fuels
UN News | Updated: 12-12-2023 09:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 09:52 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Niger revokes military accord with European Union - ministry
Donald Tusk becomes Poland's prime minister with the mission of improving European Union ties
Iran bans Mahsa Amini's family from travelling to receive the European Union's top human rights prize
European Union calls for 'the beginning of the end' of fossil fuels at COP28 climate talks