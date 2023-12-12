Government amending speed limit rules

The Government is amending speed limit rules as part of its commitment to stop blanket speed limit reductions, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Speed limits have been reduced using a blanket approach across many parts of the country under the previous government’s Land Transport Rule, ignoring economic impacts and the views of road users and local communities.

“Our coalition Government wants to see a transport system that boosts productivity and economic growth and allows New Zealanders to get to where they want to go, faster and safer.

“Changes made this week remove mandatory requirements for Road Controlling Authorities to implement speed management plans and remove deadlines for local Road Controlling Authorities to submit these plans by 29 March 2024.

“This will allow work to begin on a new Rule to ensure that when speed limits are set, economic impacts – including travel times – and the views of road users and local communities are taken into account, alongside safety.

“The new Rule will also implement variable speed limits on roads approaching schools during pick up and drop off times, rather than permanent reductions, to keep young New Zealanders safe when they are arriving at or leaving school.

“I am writing to Road Controlling Authorities throughout the country to notify them of the changes and to advise them that work has begun on the new Rule. This allows them to stop work on current speed management plans until the Rule is put in place.”

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)