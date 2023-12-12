Left Menu

Reports claiming non-procurement of contraceptives misleading: Govt

Requirement of NACO is being met through 66 million pieces ordered from Ms HLL Lifecare Ltd, the statement said.The order is currently under supplies and indents for one year requirements will be placed with Ms HLL Lifecare Ltd. and CMSS with the approvals of competent authority.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2023 11:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 11:20 IST
Reports claiming non-procurement of contraceptives misleading: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@MoHFW_INDIA)
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Health Ministry Tuesday termed ''misleading'' reports claiming that India's family planning programme is likely to get severely affected due to the country's central procurement agency's failure in procuring contraceptives.

''Such reports are ill-informed and provides misleading information,'' the ministry said in a statement.

The Central Medical Services Society (CMSS), an autonomous body and a Central Procurement Agency under Union Ministry of Health, procures condoms for National Family Planning Programme and National AIDS Control Programme. ''The CMSS procured 5.88 crores pieces of condoms for Family Planning Programme in May, 2023 and the present stock position of condoms is sufficient to meet the requirement of the Family Planning Programme,'' the ministry said.

Currently, National Aids Control Organization (NACO) is receiving supplies of 75 per cent free condoms from M/s HLL Lifecare Ltd. and is preparing to place remaining 25 per cent quantities for 2023-24 with CMSS on the basis of recent approvals. Requirement of NACO is being met through 66 million pieces ordered from Ms HLL Lifecare Ltd, the statement said.

The order is currently under supplies and indents for one year requirements will be placed with Ms HLL Lifecare Ltd. and CMSS with the approvals of competent authority. There has been no instance of shortfall due to delay in procurement by CMSS, the statement stated.

The CMSS has already published tenders in the current financial year for procurement of different varieties of condoms and these tenders are at advance stage of finalization.

''It is clarified that there is no cause for worry as the Union Health Ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and weekly review meeting is being held in the Ministry to monitor tendering process and supply position of various medicines and medical items being procured by the CMSS for various Programmes of the ministry,'' the statement stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, Guyana

EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, G...

 Venezuela Rb
2
Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first at...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion; Hong Kong to cull 900 pigs amid outbreak of deadly swine fever and more

Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emerg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023